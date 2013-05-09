* Kenyan shilling seen firming as foreigners buy shares
* Central bank rate cut renews investors interest in banks
(Adds stocks report)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, May 9 The Kenyan shilling was steady on
Thursday, supported by foreign investors buying local shares,
which rose for a seventh straight session.
Most listed companies are scheduled to announce first
quarter financial results this month.
By the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks were quoting
the shilling at 83.60/80 per dollar, barely changed from
Wednesday's close of 83.70/80.
"There is a lot of foreign interest on the large cap stocks,
especially banks, since they expect a good reporting season,"
said Dickson Magecha, a foreign exchange dealer at Standard
Chartered Bank. "We expect these flows to continue in coming
sessions."
Kenya's main share index has rallied 18 percent
this year, buoyed by a peaceful election, a stable currency and
low inflation rate. The benchmark index ended Thursday's session
0.2 percent higher at 4,917.46 points.
Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities, said shares were
also helped higher by the central bank's 100 basis-points rate
cut on Tuesday.
"This (rate cut) coupled with strong Q1 results have seen
renewed interest on banks in anticipation of accelerated growth
in lending as interest rates come off," Atiti said.
Equity Bank, the largest bank by customers, rose
3.1 percent to 33.25 shilling per share after it posted a 21
percent rise in pretax profit on Monday.
The weighted average yield on 91-day Treasury bills sold on
Thursday fell to 9.887 percent from 10.104 percent last week.

In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.9 billion
shillings ($22.7 million) were traded, down from 2.3 billion
shillings traded on Wednesday.
($1 = 83.8000 Kenyan shillings)
