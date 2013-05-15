* Safaricom shares close 3.5 pct higher after earnings
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, May 15 Shares in Kenya's top telecoms
operator Safaricom closed 3.5 percent higher on huge
volumes on Wednesday, helping snap a three-day losing streak on
the Nairobi bourse.
The currency of east Africa's biggest economy traded flat
for the second day in a row against the dollar.
The benchmark NSE-20 share index finished 1.52
percent higher after a session where Safaricom accounted for
more than a third of the shares traded.
Shares in the firm, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's
Vodafone, closed at 7.35 shillings each, having earlier
climbed 5.6 percent to an intraday high that matched its
five-year peak of 7.50 shillings.
"The key driver is outstanding full year results... There
was growth in every single metric. There was a ton of free cash
being thrown around and this has created the scramble," said Aly
Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst, in a reference
to the company's dividend payout.
The firm, whose shares have risen about 40 percent in the
year to date, outpacing the gains in the blue chip index, posted
a 40 percent increase in earnings and dividend, and offered a
higher guidance on free cash flow for this year.
"We will continue seeing a lot of activity on Safaricom
because of the dividend whose book closure is on September 12,"
said Bernard Kiarie, an analyst at Faida Investment Bank.
KenGen, the main electricity producer, rose 5.8
percent to close at 15.50 shillings per share, recovering from a
steep fall on Friday.
The share declined in tandem with its main customer, Kenya
Power, the country's sole power distributor, whose bid
for a tariff increase was blocked by government.
Kiarie said investors realised they had punished KenGen
shares unfairly in a knee-jerk reaction, noting the rejection of
tariff hikes would mainly curb Kenya Power's earnings.
In the currency market, the shilling held steady
against the dollar, but traders said it was likely to come under
pressure in the second half of the month from increased
government spending and lower interest rates.
At the 1300 GMT close of the market, banks posted the
shilling at 83.80/90 against the dollar, the same level it
closed the previous day.
Kenya's new President Uhuru Kenyatta's new cabinet took the
oath of office on Wednesday, paving the way for the government
to start operating fully, after a largely peaceful election in
March, which could see a spike in government spending.
The previous government had suspended major spending ahead
of a broadly peaceful vote on March 4.
"You could see the 84.00 resistance level broken and then
heading to 84.50 at the end of the month," said one trader at a
leading commercial bank.
Technical charts were neutral, pointing to a range of
83.50-84.50 shillings against the dollar.
In the debt market, bonds worth 2.8 billion shillings
($33.47 million) were traded, up from 2.20 billion shillings
worth of bonds traded in the previous session.
($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings)
