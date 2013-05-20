* Safaricom, KenolKobil drag share index lower * Shilling seen gaining further during the week (Adds details on stock prices, shilling closing rate) NAIROBI, May 20 Shares in Kenya's top telecoms operator Safaricom fell on Monday after hitting a five-year high last week, nudging the Nairobi bourse lower, while the shilling was steady. The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index, which has gained 20.5 percent in the year to date, closed 0.37 percent lower at 4,960.30 points. Safaricom, usually the bourse's most traded stock, fell 2.09 percent, while oil marketer KenolKobil was down 7.4 percent. Traders said Safaricom shares, which jumped last week after announcing bumper annual profits, closed lower on Monday due to profit-taking. They closed at 7.00 shillings from 7.15 shillings on Friday. "It's just normal correction after the upward trajectory for a while, I think over a month. I think it's expected (of) people to take profit," Virginia Wairimu, an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank. KenolKobil, which had in recent sessions gained on takeover speculation, closed the session at 10.60 shillings from 11.45 shillings on Friday. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling - which has strengthened 2.7 percent so far this year - at 83.85/95 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 83.80/90. Traders said the local currency lost some of its earlier gains due to dollar demand from energy sector importers. However, they said short term and medium term outlook for the shilling was positive. March's peaceful presidential election, a stable currency and Kenya's relatively low inflation rate have all contributed to lifting investor confidence. "We have the NSE equity report, saying foreign participation was robust. I think (foreign exchange) is one of the asset classes that should be attractive," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. On the bond market, government bonds worth 1.92 billion shillings were traded, down from 4.31 billion shillings on Friday. This week, the central bank will auction 10 billion shillings' worth of the 20-year bond and 10 billion shillings worth of the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Pravin Char)