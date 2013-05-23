* Shilling vulnerable to end-month demand for dollars * Market heavyweights drag shares down (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 23 Kenya's main share index fell on Thursday as the most capitalised stocks on the bourse, Safaricom and East Africa Breweries, were hit by profit-taking, while the shilling was steady. The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 0.5 percent to 4,956.95 points. "The market points to a possible realignment of portfolio as investors exit (stocks) that are trading above their intrinsic value," said Afrika Investment Bank analyst Ronald Lugalia. Shares in mobile phone service provider Safaricom fell 1.4 percent to 7.05 shillings, while East African Breweries dropped 3.5 percent to 408 shillings, off a record high of 426 shillings hit on Wednesday. In foreign exchange, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.45/55 per dollar at the 1300 GMT close, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 84.35/55. Traders said the shilling, which dropped 0.7 percent in the previous two sessions, remained vulnerable to demand for dollars from importers meeting end-of-month commitments. It is still up nearly 2 percent so far this year. "The market looks well balanced for now with initial support at 84.80," said Standard Chartered Bank trader Dickson Magecha. Bank of Africa said in a daily note the shilling was biased to weaken in coming days as dollar inflows from traditional sectors, such as tea, were subdued. It expected the shilling "to find support again once the end-month glitch is over". The shilling could also get some support when investors start paying for a 20-year Treasury bond and bills worth 20 billion shillings ($236.7 million) following this week's sale. An oversubscribed 91-day T-bill auction on Thursday saw the yield fall to 8.482 percent from 9.376 percent last week. In the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 2.5 billion shillings were traded, up from 4.5 billion on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Catherine Evans)