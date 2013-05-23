* Shilling vulnerable to end-month demand for dollars
* Market heavyweights drag shares down
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, May 23 Kenya's main share index fell on
Thursday as the most capitalised stocks on the bourse, Safaricom
and East Africa Breweries, were hit by profit-taking, while the
shilling was steady.
The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 0.5 percent
to 4,956.95 points.
"The market points to a possible realignment of portfolio as
investors exit (stocks) that are trading above their intrinsic
value," said Afrika Investment Bank analyst Ronald Lugalia.
Shares in mobile phone service provider Safaricom
fell 1.4 percent to 7.05 shillings, while East African Breweries
dropped 3.5 percent to 408 shillings, off a record
high of 426 shillings hit on Wednesday.
In foreign exchange, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
84.45/55 per dollar at the 1300 GMT close, barely changed from
Wednesday's close of 84.35/55.
Traders said the shilling, which dropped 0.7 percent in the
previous two sessions, remained vulnerable to demand for dollars
from importers meeting end-of-month commitments.
It is still up nearly 2 percent so far this year.
"The market looks well balanced for now with initial support
at 84.80," said Standard Chartered Bank trader Dickson Magecha.
Bank of Africa said in a daily note the shilling was biased
to weaken in coming days as dollar inflows from traditional
sectors, such as tea, were subdued. It expected the shilling "to
find support again once the end-month glitch is over".
The shilling could also get some support when investors
start paying for a 20-year Treasury bond and bills worth 20
billion shillings ($236.7 million) following this week's sale.
An oversubscribed 91-day T-bill auction on Thursday saw the
yield fall to 8.482 percent from 9.376 percent last week.
In the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 2.5
billion shillings were traded, up from 4.5 billion on Wednesday.
($1 = 84.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)