By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, July 9 The Kenyan shilling
weakened on Tuesday as importers bought dollars, with traders
expecting the local currency to stay under pressure in coming
days after the central bank held its key lending rate steady.
The shilling was posted at 86.80/87.00 per dollar at the
close of the markets, 0.2 percent weaker than Monday's close of
86.60/80.
"With nothing having been done we expect status quo in the
foreign exchange market. But the shilling will remain under
pressure," said Peter Mutuku, head of trading at Bank of Africa.
The central bank held its key benchmark lending rate
at 8.5 percent on Tuesday after markets closed,
citing the need to let previous cuts filter through as well as
emerging risks like instability in Egypt.
The shilling has lost 1.2 percent since July 3, in line with
other emerging market currencies, weakening against the dollar
after strong U.S. jobs growth increased the chances of the
Federal Reserve rolling back its stimulus in coming months.
The drop has been fuelled further by civil unrest in Egypt,
the biggest buyer of Kenyan tea. The commodity is the top hard
currency earner for the country and is sold every Monday and
Tuesday at the port city of Mombasa.
Results of the auction were not yet available.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index gained
0.5 percent to 4,600.45 points, led up by banks as investor bet
they will post good results for the first-half of the year.
"As we approach the earnings season we are seeing a lot of
activity on the bank stocks. That's why we're seeing the upward
momentum on those counters," said Moses Waireri, an analyst at
Sterling Investment Bank.
Barclays Bank rose 1.8 percent to 16.85 shillings a
share, while Equity Bank, the country's largest bank
by customers, climbed 1.5 percent to 33.75 shillings.
In debt, bonds worth 2.4 billion shillings ($27.6
million)were traded up from 612 million shillings exchanged on
Monday.
($1 = 86.8500 Kenyan shillings)
