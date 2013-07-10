* Investors buy in expectation of strong first-half results season * Economy has improved since peaceful March election * Shilling stable but seen under pressure from Egypt turmoil (Recasts with stocks, shilling's closing level) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 10 Kenyan shares rose on Wednesday, with investors betting that many companies will post solid first-half results thanks to a strengthening economy after the peaceful elections in March. The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar, though traders said it was vulnerable after the central bank warned that instability in Egypt was a risk to Kenya's economy. Egypt is the biggest buyer of Kenyan tea exports, the African country's biggest foreign exchange earner. Egypt stayed away from this week's tea auction because of the unrest. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange's benchmark NSE-20 share index climbed 0.9 percent to 4,640.50 points. "Stocks continue to recover on higher support, largely on results-driven speculation," NIC Securities analyst Faith Atiti said. "Banks are expected to start announcing their results from the middle of this month." Shares in cement maker ARM rose 3.8 percent to 67.50 shillings after it reported a 28 percent increase in its first-half pretax profit. Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, led the buoyant banking shares higher, rising 1.3 percent to 40.25 shillings per share. The Kenyan economy expanded by an annualised rate of 5.2 percent in the first quarter, from 3.9 percent in the same period last year, helped by a buoyant agricultural sector. The peaceful vote was in contrast to the violence that marred the previous vote five years ago. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was posted at 85.85/87.05 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 86.80/87.00. The central bank left its key lending rate unchanged at 8.50 percent on Tuesday and said the unrest in Egypt could have knock-on effects, including on the price of oil and on tea earnings. Traders cited the situation in Egypt as a factor that could weaken the shilling further. It has dropped by 1.2 percent against the dollar since July 3, in line with other risky assets, on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to unwind its monetary stimulus. The weighted average yield on six-month Treasury bills rose to 6.32 percent, while the one-year paper held steady at 8.356 percent at an undersubscribed sale. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 2.5 billion shillings ($28.8 million) were traded, up from 2.4 billion shillings exchanged on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and David Goodman)