* Shilling strengthens 0.7 percent * Recovers after central bank sells dollars * Gains seen short-lived, more central bank action eyed * Shares rise for five straight sessions on H1 earnings bet (Adds Shilling's closing level, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 15 The Kenyan shilling recovered on Monday after the central bank intervened to prop up the ailing currency which had weakened to a five-month low on strong importer for dollars. The shilling had lost nearly 2 percent since July 3 to hit 87.55/75 at 1230 GMT, before the central bank intervened by selling dollars directly in the market. It gained 0.7 percent after the intervention, to close at 86.90/87.10. The losing run had wiped out all the gains the currency had made against the dollar this year after a peaceful Kenyan election in March. The shilling initially slid alongside other emerging market currencies when the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled in May it would start to unwind its stimulus programme. It now faces pressure from the unrest in Egypt, the biggest buyer of Kenyan tea, which is an important source of foreign exchange. "I see it cooling off for now ... maybe today only. But in the long term, I revise my target from 88 to 90," said a trader at one commercial bank, adding that the central bank may use other means at its disposal to intervene. "They may limit trading activities," he said. The bank has been mopping up liquidity in money markets using repurchase agreements and term auction deposits since last year, to make it more expensive for banks to hold long dollar position. The benchmark share index rose for the fifth straight session, up 0.5 percent to 4,746.26 points, with investors betting that listed companies would post solid first-half results thanks to a strengthening economy after the peaceful polls in March. "Prospects of good interim earnings across the banking, insurance and manufacturing sectors have whet investors' appetite," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Mobile phone service provider Safaricom, the most capitalised stock on the bourse, rose 3.5 percent to 7.30 shilling a share, while KenGen, the country's main electricity producer, climbed 3.8 percent to 15.85 shillings. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.7 billion shillings ($19.5 million) were traded, down from 755 million shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Pravin Char)