* Central bank intervenes for second day * Shares rally for the sixth session on H1 earnings bets (Adds central bank's intervention, shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 16 The Kenyan shilling strengthened on Tuesday after the central bank sold dollars for the second day running to prop up the currency. The shilling was stuck in a narrow range for most of the session as players traded cautiously on expectations the bank might act. It rallied 0.3 percent in the last hour of trade to close at 86.75/85. "It looks like 88 is the bottom and the authorities don't want (the shilling) below that," said a trader at one commercial bank. The shilling had lost 2 percent since July 3, falling to a five-month low of 87.55/75 in the previous session, before the central bank intervened late in the day by selling dollars directly to commercial banks. The currency came under pressure from a globally stronger dollar and unrest in Egypt, which hit the country's tea exports, a leading source of foreign exchange. Egypt is the biggest buyer of Kenyan tea. "Whether the shilling will remain buttressed ...will depend on sustained support from the monetary authorities," Commercial Bank of Africa said in a market report. The central bank's foreign exchange reserves stands at 0.16 months above the statutory four months worth of import cover, giving it some room to support the currency. The bank mopped up 4.6 billion shillings from the market via 14-day term auction deposits, all the bids it received for 6.5 billion shillings offer midway through the session. In the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index rose for the sixth straight session, adding 0.8 percent to finish at 4,786.47 points, its highest level since June 14. Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank said there was strong buying by institutional and foreign investors ahead of the bulk of first-half earnings reports. "Second quarter results that have started trickling into the market are giving people confidence that most firms will perform well," Lugalia said. Mobile phone service provider Safaricom, the most capitalised stock on the bourse, rose for the fourth straight session, adding 1.4 percent to 7.40 shillings. The telecom group won a court suit brought by a local micro finance firm over its revamped mobile phone banking service, M-Shwari. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.3 billion shillings ($14.9 million) were traded, down from 1.7 billion on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri, John Stonestreet)