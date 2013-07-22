* Shilling seen weaker on importer end-month dollar demand
* Shares could gain further on investors' H1 earnings bet
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, July 22 The Kenyan shilling
weakened on Monday as importers bought dollars to meet end-month
payments for their supplies, while shares ended a two-week
winning streak.
The shilling was posted at 87.15/25 to the dollar at the
1300 GMT market close, weaker than Friday's close of
86.95/87.15.
"We still expect it to weaken further as end-month (dollar)
demand comes in from this week," said Bank of Africa in a daily
note.
The shilling has faced headwinds this month from lower
yields on local government securities and unrest in Egypt, one
of the biggest buyers of Kenyan tea. Tea is the country's top
foreign exchange earner.
Last week the central bank sold an unspecified amount of
dollars on Monday and Tuesday, helping the shilling off a
five-month low of 87.55/75.
The local currency is 1 percent weaker so far in 2013.
In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index ended flat
at 4,807.41 points.
The index had gained a total 5.1 percent over nine straight
sessions, helped by foreign investors returning to the bourse
before companies' half-year earnings reporting season.
"There is still some upside potential across selected stocks
and we may see the index rise further hinged on strong earnings
from companies in the half year," said Ronald Lugalia, an
analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
Mobile phone service provider Safaricom, the most
capitalised stock on the bourse, shed 2.1 percent to 7.10
shillings per share.
The chief executive officer, whose contract was extended by
two years, said the firm will pay out more in dividends this
year due to lack of suitable acquisition targets.
In the secondary bond market, debt worth 1.6 billion
shillings ($18.4 million) was traded, up from 601 million
shillings on Friday.
(Editing by George Obulutsa/Ruth Pitchford)