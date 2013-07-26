* Shilling gains on bank selling dollars before weekend * Shilling seen weakening above 88 next week * Shares seen rising further on good first-half earnings (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 26 The Kenyan shilling firmed on Friday as banks unwound their dollar positions before the weekend, but traders said importers buying the U.S. currency could weigh it down in days ahead. The shilling was posted at 87.20/40 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, stronger then Thursday's close of 87.40/50. The shilling has been under pressure this month amid importer demand for hard currency, while inflows from tea, Kenya's top hard currency earner, have been hit by unrest in Egypt - the biggest buyer of Kenyan tea. "It is a wait and see game for now, but the shilling is seen tipping over (weakening past) the 88.00 mark next week if the monetary authorities keep off the market," said Commercial Bank of Africa in a daily note. The shilling got some support last week from the central bank selling an unspecified amount of dollars, helping it recover from a five-month low of 87.55/75. The bank has previously said it would only intervene in the market to stem volatility on the local currency. It has also been actively mopping up shilling liquidity from the market. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 share index inched up for a second straight session, up 0.1 percent to 4,801.63 points. "The market seems to be sustained by the prospects of good first half company performance," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. Mobile phone service provider Safaricom, the most capitalised stock on the bourse, climbed 1.4 percent to 7.15 shillings per share. In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 2.95 million shillings ($33,700) was traded, down from 886 million shillings previously. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa and Patrick Graham)