* EABL expects FY net to fall more than 25 pct * Shilling could firm on higher yields after inflation jump (Recasts with stocks, adds markets close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 31 Kenyan shares fell for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, dragged lower by a tumble in East African Breweries (EABL) shares, while the shilling ended steady. The main share index lost 0.2 percent to 4,787.56 points. East African Breweries, the second-most valuable company on the Nairobi bourse, led the fall, dropping 4 percent to 335 shillings a share, after the company warned that its full-year net profit would drop by more than a quarter. "The company was expected to perform dismally this year going by its first-half report. We may see an initial knee-jerk reaction on the share price before it stabilises at a lower price," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was posted at 87.35/55 per dollar by the 1300 GMT closer, compared with Tuesday's close of 87.35/45. Traders said they expected the shilling, which has come under pressure this month from heavy demand for hard currency, could get some reprieve due to further rises in debt yields after inflation in the year to July hit 6.02 percent. Prices rose 4.91 percent in the year to June. "Higher inflation means yields on debt will also go up and this is positive for the shilling. Foreigners will start buying debt again," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corp. The shilling, which has weakened 1.4 percent since the start of 2013, is down 1.8 percent against the dollar this month. Local debt yields started rising in mid-June after the government budgeted to borrow 106 billion shillings ($1.2 billion) from the domestic market in the 2013/14 fiscal year. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 1.8 billion shillings was traded, up from 1.6 billion on Tuesday. ($1 = 87.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and David Holmes)