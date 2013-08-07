* KCB lead shares up on H1 earnings bet * Kenya Airways pare losses after airport fire * Shilling looks supported by tighter liquidity (Adds markets closing levels) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 7 Kenyan shares rose on Wednesday, led by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) as investors bet the bank would outperform rivals when it announces its half-year results next week, traders said. On the currency markets, the Kenyan shilling shrugged off a massive fire which forced the day-long closure of the country's main international airport, holding steady against the dollar. The main NSE-20 share index climbed 0.4 percent to 4,801.03 points. KCB, the country's biggest bank by assets, rose 1.2 percent to 43.75 shillings. "Foreign investors are buying KCB expecting it will post a better performance due to its strong loan book position," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. Shares in national flag carrier Kenya Airways shed 2 percent in early trading after the airport blaze destroyed the arrivals hall and damaged a section of the departures zone. But the airline, which is 26.73 percent owned by Air France-KLM, pared losses to close 0.5 percent down at 9.50 shillings. Market analysts predicted the fire would have little long-term impact on its share price. "Though they have to book some ... costs, it will not be significant," Atiti said, referring to the expense of accommodating and re-booking passengers. "It will not have a material effect on their performance." Kenyan authorities said the airport, a major regional hub, would resume domestic operations on Wednesday, though international flights remained uncertain. Currency traders said the fire was also unlikely to affect the shilling, which was holding steady at 87.30/50, supported by tight liquidity in the money market. "The fire won't have any impact on the shilling, unless they come out and say it was a terrorist attack," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The weighted average interbank lending rate edged up for the 14th consecutive session to 9.7648 percent on Tuesday, from a low of 6.6810 percent on July 17. Higher rates in the money market make it attractive for banks to hold the local currency and lend it to other banks on the overnight window, curbing their appetite for dollars. "Interest rates are rising and that is supportive of the shilling," Kinuthia said. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on Kenya's six-month and one-year Treasury bills climbed for the seventh straight week at auction. Debt worth 1.8 billion shillings ($20.6 million) was traded in the secondary market, up from 1.6 billion on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough and David Holmes)