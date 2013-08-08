* Markets closed on Friday for Eid holiday * Rising debt yields could draw investors away from stocks * Shilling underpinned by tight supply (Recasts to lead with stocks, updates with markets close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 8 Kenya's main share index eased as investors booked gains, and the shilling held steady before Friday's Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr when market will be shut. The main share index fell 0.2 percent to 4,792.87 points, slipping below the psychologically important 4,800 level after hitting 4,801.03 on Wednesday. "Half year results are supporting the market. When the earning season ends the index could edge down further," Afrika Investment Bank analyst Ronald Lugalia said. "Interest rates are rising and investors will start shifting to bills and bonds," he said. Among the main movers, National Bank fell 3.4 percent to 21.25 shillings, losing all the gains made after it posted a small rise in half-year profits. Tea and coffee producer Sasini lost 3.2 percent to 13.80 shillings. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling held in the tight range of recent days due to limited supply and subdued demand for dollars ahead of the Eid holiday. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.35/55 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 87.30/50. "With low demand for greenbacks and increasing rates on the interbank market, the shilling will remain well supported," said a trader at one commercial bank. The shilling, which has fallen about 1.5 percent this year, has been stuck in a range of 87.25-87.55 for two weeks, largely due to tight liquidity in the money markets. Government spending slowed before March's election, but with a new cabinet in place since May there are plans to spend billions of shillings on development projects outlined in the national budget, which will boost liquidity. The weighted average interbank lending rate edged up for the 15th consecutive session to 10 percent on Wednesday. It reached a low of 6.7 percent on July 17. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills jumped to 10.406 percent at an oversubscribed primary sale on Thursday. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 600 million shillings were traded, down from 1.9 billion on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Louise Ireland)