By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Aug 15 Kenya's main share index rose on
Thursday, lifted by Mumias Sugar, which recovered from
a tumble in previous sessions after the government suspended
issuance of sugar import licenses.
In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was
steady due to subdued dollar demand from importers.
The benchmark share index added 0.3 percent to
close at 4,812.27 points.
Shares in Mumias, Kenya's largest sugarcane grower
and miller, jumped 7.4 percent to 3.65 shillings each, on news
that the government had frozen issuing of licenses to sugar
importers.
Mumias had lost 20 percent of its share price in four
straight sessions, to hit a four-and-half year low of 3.40
shillings on Wednesday, as investor sold off the shares ahead of
its full year results.
"News of the ban on sugar import licenses and some bargain
hunting helped Mumias recover," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst
at Afrika Investment Bank.
In the foreign exchange market, the shilling traded at
87.50/70 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, barely
changed from Wednesday's close of 87.45/65.
Traders said the local currency could come under pressure
over the next two weeks as importers buy dollars to settle
end-of-month payments.
"The shilling's staying power will be tested when demand for
the dollar returns to the market," said Commercial Bank of
Africa in a daily report.
In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the
benchmark 91-day Treasury bills inched up to 10.498
percent at an auction which was met with strong demand.
In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.15 billion
shillings ($13 million) were traded, up from 72 million
shillings traded on Wednesday.
($1 = 87.6000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Duncan Miriri)