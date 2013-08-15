* Mumias shares rise after freeze on sugar importers licensing * Steady shilling seen weaker in coming weeks on dollar demand (Recast with shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 15 Kenya's main share index rose on Thursday, lifted by Mumias Sugar, which recovered from a tumble in previous sessions after the government suspended issuance of sugar import licenses. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was steady due to subdued dollar demand from importers. The benchmark share index added 0.3 percent to close at 4,812.27 points. Shares in Mumias, Kenya's largest sugarcane grower and miller, jumped 7.4 percent to 3.65 shillings each, on news that the government had frozen issuing of licenses to sugar importers. Mumias had lost 20 percent of its share price in four straight sessions, to hit a four-and-half year low of 3.40 shillings on Wednesday, as investor sold off the shares ahead of its full year results. "News of the ban on sugar import licenses and some bargain hunting helped Mumias recover," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling traded at 87.50/70 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 87.45/65. Traders said the local currency could come under pressure over the next two weeks as importers buy dollars to settle end-of-month payments. "The shilling's staying power will be tested when demand for the dollar returns to the market," said Commercial Bank of Africa in a daily report. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills inched up to 10.498 percent at an auction which was met with strong demand. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.15 billion shillings ($13 million) were traded, up from 72 million shillings traded on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri)