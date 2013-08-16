* Shilling firms on banks selling dollars * Egypt unrest may hurt tea export inflows * Mumias, Safaricom lift main share index (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 16 The Kenyan shilling firmed on Friday as banks sold dollars ahead of the weekend, with traders saying the local currency could come under pressure if tea exports are hurt by the turmoil in Egypt. By the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.30/50 per dollar, 0.2 percent stronger than Thursday's close of 87.50/60. The currency has recovered from a slide earlier in the week when the central bank boosted liquidity in the money markets via reverse repurchase agreements on Monday and Tuesday. "But given the scenario in Egypt and it being the main importer of Kenyan tea, the shilling (could)... weaken in coming days," said Wilson Mutai, a trader at Gulf Bank. Tea is the east African country's biggest foreign exchange earner. Traders said the shilling could also come under pressure over the next two weeks as importers buy dollars to settle end-of-month payments. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index added 0.6 percent to 4,842.59 points, a nine-week high. Mumias, the country's largest sugarcane grower and miller, jumped for the second day running, adding 9.6 percent to close at 4 shillings a share on news that the government had frozen issuing of licenses to sugar importers. Sugar dumping by importers had caused local millers to hold unusually large quantities of refined sugar, giving rise to concerns their earnings could be curbed. Telecoms operator Safaricom, the most capitalised stock on the bourse, rose 1.9 percent to finish at 8.05 shillings a share. It had earlier touched its record high of 8.15 shillings last hit on June 16, 2008. Daisy Lumumba, an analyst at Kingdom Securities, said investors expect the firm to perform better this year due to increased data usage and its mobile-money transfer platform. Last month, Safaricom said it expected to reward its shareholders with higher dividends this year because of a lack of suitable acquisition targets. In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 1.1 billion shillings was traded, up from 1.2 billion shillings previously. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Duncan Miriri)