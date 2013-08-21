* Egypt tea buyers strong at sale despite unrest * Shilling seen pressured by importers buying dollars * EABL, Safaricom drag shares lower (Adds market close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 21 The Kenyan shilling firmed on Wednesday helped by tea exporters selling dollars after Tuesday's auction, while shares dipped for the second straight session. The shilling was posted at 87.40/50 to the dollar by the 1300 GMT ,market close, slightly stronger than Tuesday's close of 87.50/70. "Some unexpected dollar inflows from the tea sector have supported the shilling," said a trader at one commercial bank. "But that might not be enough to stop the weakening pressure from importers." Traders had expected the shilling, which had dipped in the last two sessions, to weaken further if the violence in Egypt, one of the biggest buyer of Kenyan tea, hurt the commodity's earnings this week. Tea brokers, however, said demand from traders who sell to Egypt came through at the auctions on Monday and Tuesday, despite the political violence in the aftermath of the overthrow of President Mohamed Mursi. Tea is Kenya's top hard currency earner. In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index shed 0.2 percent to 4,830.50 points. East African Breweries (EABL), the second-most capitalised stock on the bourse, fell 2.9 percent to 305 shillings per share, extending its losses after it warned that its full-year net profit would drop by more than a quarter. The brewer is scheduled to announce its earnings on Friday. Shares in telecoms operator Safaricom, the most capitalised stock on the bourse, fell 1.8 percent to 8.05 shillings as investor booked profits after it hit all-time high of 8.25 shillings. It has rallied 62 percent so far this year. "Safaricom could be entering an over-sold position and the price might come down to about 7.50 shillings," said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank. In the debt market, yield on the two-year and 10-year Treasury bonds were unchanged in high demand, while the 182-day and 364-day T-bills rates edged up. Debt worth 400 million shillings ($4.6 million) were traded in the secondary bonds market, up from 127 million on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)