* Importers demand for dollars weigh on shilling * Emerging markets sell-off, Egypt unrest a concern * Profit takers drag shares lower (Adds shilling's weakness, shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 22 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Thursday, weighed down by importers buying dollars to pay for their routine end-of-month shipments while the bear-run in shares persisted. The shilling was posted at 87.50/60 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, compared to Wednesday's close of 87.40/50. Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, said the shilling had come under pressure from importers buying dollars to settle monthly payments. He said investors were also exiting emerging markets after a U.S Federal Reserve report kept alive expectations that it could cut back its stimulus soon. Cheap Fed funds had powered recent gains across developing markets. The market also expects the crisis in Egypt to hurt tea flows, and pile pressure on the local currency. Egypt is one of the biggest buyers of Kenya's tea, its top revenue earner. Local shares extended their slide for the third straight session, with the main NSE-20 share index shedding 0.3 percent to 4,814.12 points. Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities, said shares were lower on profit taking after a recent rally on the back of interim corporate earnings. Shares in telecoms operator Safaricom, the most capitalised stock on the bourse, extended its fall to a third day running, down 1.2 percent to 7.95 shillings. Investors were booking profits after it hit all-time high of 8.25 shillings on Aug. 20, traders said. In the debt market, the yield on the three-month Treasury bills dipped for the first time in eight weeks to 10.462 percent at a heavily subscribed sale. Debt worth 271 million shillings ($3.1 million) was traded in the secondary bonds market, from 400 million on Wednesday. ($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Toby Chopra)