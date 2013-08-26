* Importer demand for dollars weigh on shilling * Shilling seen supported by high debt yields * Sugar maker Mumias falls on lower full-year earnings bet (Adds markets close, stocks) By Drazen Jorgic and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 26 The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday as dollar demand from importers was offset by investors lured to high-yielding government debt, while on the stock market sugar maker Mumias led shares lower. The shilling was at 87.50/70 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, barely changed from Friday's close of 87.55/75. "Some end-month demand (for dollars) could put pressure on the local unit," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. "But we still don't expect a massive slide as interest rates have been ticking up on government paper and that could remain supportive." Kenyan debt yields have been rising over the past two months, jumping to 10.46 percent at last week's sale of 91-day paper from 5.10 percent in late June. Typically, higher rates makes it attractive for commercial banks to hold shillings and to cut back on dollar holdings. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index shed 0.3 percent to 4,806.48 points. Mumias, the country's largest sugarcane grower and miller, fell 2.6 percent to 3.80 shillings per share, as investors expected it to perform dismally for the full-year ended June. The miller warned in February that it expected its full-year profit to drop by more than a quarter. "Mumias has been hit by rampant cane poaching and the looming impact of the expiry of COMESA safeguards in February 2014," said Ronald Lugalia, analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. He said the stock was expected to stay below 4 shillings before 2013 earnings are announced by the end of September. In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 415 million shillings ($4.7 million) was traded, up from 251 million shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Edmund Blair)