* Foreign interest in local bonds, shares lift shilling * Shares rise for the 10th straight session * Eighteen out of twenty blue chips rise (Adds markets close, shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 8 The Kenyan shilling hit a four-month high on Tuesday, lifted by strong demand for the country's infrastructure bond, while stocks rose for the 10th straight session. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.80/85.00 per dollar, 0.4 percent stronger than Monday's close of 85.10/30. Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa, said there had been selling of dollars particularly from overseas investors looking to buy into an extended sale of a Kenyan infrastructure bond. The 12-year bond, first auctioned by the central bank last month to raise 20 billion shillings, was offered again through a tap sale for the next three months to raise an additional 16 billion shillings. Infrastructure bonds, so called because proceeds are used to fund building of specific projects like roads, appeal to investors because they come with incentives such as an exemption from withholding tax. The shilling has also benefited from the political impasse in the United States over the budget there that has led to a partial government shutdown, weakening the dollar as a result. In the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index gained for the 10th straight session, rising 1 percent to close at 4,930.79 points. Only two out of the 20 firms it tracks dipped. East Africa's biggest telecoms firm Safaricom touched a new record high of 9.50 shillings per share during the session, although it pared some gains to close at 9.40 shillings. Safaricom, the most traded stock on the bourse, has rallied 14 percent in the last seven sessions, extending its gains this year to 88 percent. It is the best-performing stock on the market so far this year. "Good liquidity coupled with expectations for significant improvement in earnings has sustained investor interest in Safaricom," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 4.2 billion shillings was traded, up from 2.06 billion shillings on Monday. ($1 = 85.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri)