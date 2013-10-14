* Tight liquidity pushes banks to sell dollars * Shilling seen firming on tea sector inflows * EABL shares fall, taxes seen hurting earnings (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 14 The Kenyan shilling gained on Monday to stay close to four-month highs after tight liquidity in the local money market pushed commercial banks to sell dollars. The shilling was posted at 84.70/90 per dollar by the 1300 GMT market close, 0.3 percent above Friday's close of 84.90/85.10. "There is some interbank selling (of dollars) to cover the shilling's liquidity," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Overnight borrowing rates have been rising steadily for more than two weeks, sending the interbank weighted average interest rate to 10.4028 percent on Friday from 9.9184 percent in the previous session. Tight shilling liquidity makes it more expensive to hold long dollar positions. Traders said the local currency may also be benefiting from tea exporters selling dollars later this week after the commodity is auctioned on Monday and Tuesday. Tea is the leading hard currency earner for the east African nation. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,925.96 points. Shares in East African Breweries, one of the most heavily-traded firms on the bourse, shed 4.2 percent to 323 shillings each. Renaissance Capital said in a research note that it expected the brewer's earnings to dip after parliament widened the number of goods subject to value-added tax and introduced an excise tax on its keg beer that could hurt demand for that brand. "On a forward rolling P/E (price-earning ratio) of 28.6 times we think the stock looks expensive," Renaissance said. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 1.24 billion shillings was traded, up from 1.14 billion traded on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Patrick Lannin)