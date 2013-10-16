* Shilling seen weakening as bond sale closes * Bid to halt ICC cases against Kenya seen hurting shares (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 16 The Kenyan shilling held steady on Wednesday on tight liquidity but traders said it could weaken as demand for the local currency may fall now that the sale of a 12-year infrastructure bond has ended. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.95/85.05 per dollar, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 84.85/85.05. "Due to tight liquidity we opened with a stronger shilling, but we've seen some demand (for dollars) from corporates, especially from the oil sector," said Nahashon Mungai, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. "The bias is now for a weaker shilling," he added. Traders said there had been a shortage of shillings in the money markets as investors sought the local unit to buy the 12-year infrastructure bond. The bond sale has now closed. The market was also watching to see if politicians in Washington can strike a deal before Thursday's deadline to avert a possible debt default by the United States, traders said. In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index fell 0.2 percent to 4,923.47 points. One analyst said Kenyan stocks may be seen as more of a risky play after African leaders called on Saturday for the prosecutions of Kenya's and Sudan's presidents by the International Criminal Court to be halted. "I think the bid to halt ICC cases against Kenyan leaders has affected the market. It has heightened political risk for the country in this last quarter of the year," said Silha Rasugu, an analyst at Genghis Capital. Sugar cane grower and miller Mumias fell 4 percent to 3.60 shillings a share, while retailer Uchumi reversed previous session gains, down 1.2 percent to 21.25 shillings. In the debt market, the yield on the 364-day Treasury bills dipped to 10.792 percent at auction, from 10.800 percent last week, while that on the 182-day bills rose to 10.453 percent from 10.185 percent, amid high demand. In the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 3.25 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.17 billion shillings traded on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Hugh Lawson)