* Tight liquidity stifles demand for dollars * Shares slide on profit-taking after recent rally (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 17 The Kenyan shilling firmed on Thursday, underpinned by a short supply of the currency, while shares dipped. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.75/95 per dollar, stronger than Wednesday's close of 84.95/85.05. "The money market is very short on shillings," said Wilson Mutai, a trader at Gulf African Bank. Heavy demand from both offshore and local investors for Kenyan government debt as well as equities was draining shillings, traders said. Earlier this week, Kenya raised the full 16 billion shillings ($188.12 million) sought in a 12-year infrastructure bond tap sale. The tight liquidity has left the overnight borrowing rate rising steadily for more than a month, with the central bank quoting a weighted average overnight rate of 10.7062 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.9383 on Sept. 17. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index dipped for the second straight session, down 0.1 percent to 4,919.17 points. "Gains made across the bourse in the past few weeks have opened some selling pressure as investors reap gains," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Shares in East African Breweries, one of the most heavily-traded firms on the bourse, fell 1.6 percent to 310 shillings each. The brewer's earnings are expected to dip after parliament widened the number of goods subject to value-added tax and introduced an excise tax on its keg beer that analysts say could hurt demand for that brand. In the debt market, the yield on benchmark 91-day Treasury bills inched up to 9.792 percent at auction from 9.772 percent at last week's sale, reflecting the liquidity squeeze in the money markets. On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 1.09 billion shillings were traded, down from 3.25 billion shillings traded on Wednesday. ($1 = 85.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Stephen Nisbet)