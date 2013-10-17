* Tight liquidity stifles demand for dollars
* Shares slide on profit-taking after recent rally
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Oct 17 The Kenyan shilling
firmed on Thursday, underpinned by a short supply of the
currency, while shares dipped.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 84.75/95 per dollar, stronger than Wednesday's close
of 84.95/85.05.
"The money market is very short on shillings," said Wilson
Mutai, a trader at Gulf African Bank.
Heavy demand from both offshore and local investors for
Kenyan government debt as well as equities was draining
shillings, traders said.
Earlier this week, Kenya raised the full 16 billion
shillings ($188.12 million) sought in a 12-year infrastructure
bond tap sale.
The tight liquidity has left the overnight borrowing rate
rising steadily for more than a month, with the central bank
quoting a weighted average overnight rate of 10.7062 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.9383 on Sept. 17.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index dipped
for the second straight session, down 0.1 percent to 4,919.17
points.
"Gains made across the bourse in the past few weeks have
opened some selling pressure as investors reap gains," said
Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
Shares in East African Breweries, one of the most
heavily-traded firms on the bourse, fell 1.6 percent to 310
shillings each.
The brewer's earnings are expected to dip after parliament
widened the number of goods subject to value-added tax and
introduced an excise tax on its keg beer that analysts say could
hurt demand for that brand.
In the debt market, the yield on benchmark 91-day Treasury
bills inched up to 9.792 percent at auction from 9.772 percent
at last week's sale, reflecting the liquidity squeeze in the
money markets.
On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 1.09
billion shillings were traded, down from 3.25 billion shillings
traded on Wednesday.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 85.0500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Stephen Nisbet)