* Tight liquidity pushes banks to shed long dollars * Foreign investor demand for local debt seen rising * Shares recoup recent losses (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 18 The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly on Friday as banks shed long dollar positions due to a liquidity squeeze in local money markets, while shares recovered from a two-session slide. The shilling was posted at 84.60/80 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, stronger than Thursday's close of 84.75/95. "Funding is expensive, so most people would like to remain over-sold on the dollar," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. Overnight lending rates have risen steadily for more than a month on heavy demand for shillings from investors buying Kenyan government debt and equities. The weighted average interbank rate rose to 10.8224 percent on Thursday, having risen gradually from 6.9383 on Sept. 17. "Whenever we see short-term debt trading at double-digit levels we always see offshore money coming in because of the decent returns, noting that inflation is still below those levels," Kinuthia said. Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate rose for the fourth straight month to 8.29 percent in September from 6.67 percent the previous month. On the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index rose 0.6 percent to 4,948.77 points. Standard Investment Bank said in a daily note that foreign investor participation had increased during the session. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 658 million shillings was traded, down from 1.09 billion shillings worth of debt traded on Thursday.