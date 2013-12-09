* Stocks edge lower on as retail investors take profits * Shilling steady, seen easing in days ahead (Adds market close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Dec 9 The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday but may weaken as companies bring forward the usual end-of-month demand for dollars before the Christmas holiday, while stocks edged lower. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.50/60 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 86.55/65. "We expect most corporates will be closing early (days before Christmas), so from now till maybe Dec. 20 we'll see advance demand," Andlip Nazir, senior trader at I&M Bank, said. The shilling is 0.5 percent weaker against the dollar in the year to date, and is seen trading in the 86.00-87.00 range in coming days, market players said. "We expect the home unit to continue trading within current ranges with activity likely to slow down ahead of the long weekend," said Commercial Bank of Africa in its daily report. Markets in Kenya will stay closed on Thursday and Friday for Independence Day celebrations. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index closed 7.46 points, or 0.1 percent, down at 4,969.32. Among weaker shares, East African Breweries ended down 0.7 percent at 299 shillings, and Kenya Commercial Bank eased 0.6 percent to end at 44.75 shillings. "Mostly what's happening is people just taking profit after having a good run through the year," said Brenda Kithinji, research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. "People are just now consolidating their gains and taking profits. I think most of these would be retail investors," she said. On the secondary market, government bonds worth 925 million shillings were traded, compared with 674.03 million on Friday. ..........................Shilling spot rates ....................Shilling forward rates ......................Cross rates .................................Local contributors ......................Central Bank of Kenya Index ....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ..............Treasury bill yields .................Central bank open market operations ........................Horizontal repo transactions , ...............Daily interbank lending rate ............................Kenya Bond pricing .................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ..........................African economic news ................................NSE-20 Share Index ................................NSE All Share Index ..........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index ......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Ireland)