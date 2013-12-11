* Banks cut long dollars positions
NAIROBI, Dec 11 The Kenyan shilling inched
higher on Wednesday as banks cut long dollar positions and
importer appetite for the greenback waned. Profit-taking caused
shares to drop.
At the 1300 GMT close of trade, leading commercial banks
posted the shilling at 86.45/65 against the dollar, up slightly
from Tuesday's close of 86.70/86.80.
"Next week, we are looking at a bit more strengthening of
the shilling, because now it should be pretty quiet with
companies closing," said Peter Mutuku, a corporate dealer at
Bank of Africa.
Kenyan markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the
country's celebration of 50 years of independence.
In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
lost just over half a percentage point to close at
4913.55 points as investors booked profits from this year's
rally.
"There is a lot of activity on the sale side. People want to
dispose of their shares," said Agnes Achieng, a research analyst
at Sterling Investment Bank.
She said activities in the market were likely to be subdued
for the rest of the year, with investors shifting their
attention back to fundamentals in the new year.
In the debt market, traded volumes fell to a total of 2.8
billion shillings this week compared with a total of 4.9 billion
shillings worth of bonds traded last week.
