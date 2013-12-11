* Banks cut long dollars positions

* Markets closed on Thursday and Friday (Adds closing rate, shares)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Dec 11 The Kenyan shilling inched higher on Wednesday as banks cut long dollar positions and importer appetite for the greenback waned. Profit-taking caused shares to drop.

At the 1300 GMT close of trade, leading commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.45/65 against the dollar, up slightly from Tuesday's close of 86.70/86.80.

"Next week, we are looking at a bit more strengthening of the shilling, because now it should be pretty quiet with companies closing," said Peter Mutuku, a corporate dealer at Bank of Africa.

Kenyan markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the country's celebration of 50 years of independence.

In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index lost just over half a percentage point to close at 4913.55 points as investors booked profits from this year's rally.

"There is a lot of activity on the sale side. People want to dispose of their shares," said Agnes Achieng, a research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank.

She said activities in the market were likely to be subdued for the rest of the year, with investors shifting their attention back to fundamentals in the new year.

In the debt market, traded volumes fell to a total of 2.8 billion shillings this week compared with a total of 4.9 billion shillings worth of bonds traded last week.