* Main share index down on profit taking
* Shilling reverses earlier gains
(Adds markets close, stocks, bonds)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Dec 18 The Kenyan shilling eased
slightly on Wednesday, while Nairobi's main index fell for a
ninth straight session as profit taking took hold.
At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted
the shilling at 86.15/25 to the dollar, compared with
Tuesday's close of 86.00/15, and off a high of 85.80/90 touched
during the session.
"It bounced off in the late session. But if you look at the
global currencies ... it's just a general rebound (for the
dollar) but the bias still remains for a stronger shilling,"
said Ignatius Chicha, head of trading at Citibank.
Earlier in the session the shilling had gained ground,
helped by higher money market rates, traders said.
"The tightening liquidity is outweighing the demand for
dollars from corporates trying to close their books before the
end of the year," said a trader at one Nairobi-based commercial
bank.
In money markets, the overnight borrowing rate for banks
crept up to 8.2655 percent on Tuesday from 7.8245 percent on
Monday, the fourth consecutive rise, offering further support
for the shilling.
Higher short-term interest rates make it slightly more
expensive for banks to fund long dollar positions.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index was down 20.55 points, or 0.4 percent, to close
at 4,855.50 points, as investors took profits on the market's 17
percent rally this year.
"This is what happens towards the end of the year, usually
it's just attributed to profit taking by local and foreign
investors, as people prepare for the Christmas period," said
Daniel Kuyoh, research analyst at Kingdom Securities.
Among the stocks that led the index lower was Equity Bank
, which closed down 2.3 percent at 32.25 shillings, and
Kenya Commercial Bank, which ended 0.5 percent lower at
44.50 shillings.
On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.84
billion shillings ($21.37 million) were traded, compared with 1
billion shillings on Tuesday.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 86.1000 Kenyan shillings)
(Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Susan
Fenton)