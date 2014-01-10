* Shilling steady, seen gaining * Share index ends higher, at new 1-month high (Adds market close, bonds, stocks) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Jan 10 The Kenyan shilling was steady on Friday, and traders said they expected it to post gains in the days ahead, while the main share index edged higher. At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.50/70 to the dollar, the same as Thursday's close. It had earlier strengthened to 86.40/60, helped by dollar sales from farm exports. Traders expect the shilling to firm up in the coming days helped by dollar sales from the agriculture sector and lower demand for the U.S. currency. "We saw some inflows coming through from the agriculture sector," Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank, said. Traders said they forecast the shilling to trade in the 86.30-87.00 range per dollar in the next few days, with a bias towards gaining more ground until the end of the month when importers are expected to come in and buy dollars. "Demand is at the minimum," said Peter Mutuku, head of trading at Bank of Africa. "There is also the effect of the sovereign bond that is coming up. I think that is also psychologically supporting the shilling." Kenya plans to start marketing a $1.5 billion Eurobond this month. Plans to launch a Eurobond in 2007 were scuttled by violence, triggered by a disputed election, which killed more than 1,200 people and displaced about 350,000 from their homes, and by the global financial crisis. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was up 15.17 points, or 0.3 percent to 5,059.52 points, a fresh one-month high. Telecoms firm Safaricom, which is typically the heaviest traded, led the index higher. It ended the day 0.4 percent up at 11.75 shillings a share after jumping 2.1 percent to an intraday high of 11.95 shillings. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 501 million shillings ($5.78 million) were traded, down from 1.50 billion shillings a day before. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.6300 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)