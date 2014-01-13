* IMF thumbs-up, upcoming Eurobond boost sentiment * Investors book stock market gains after rally (Adds market close, shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Jan 13 The Kenyan shilling rose against the dollar on Monday, buoyed by growing signs of confidence in the domestic economy on top of last week's weak U.S. jobs data, while profit-taking hit the main share index. At the 1600 GMT close of trade, leading commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.15/35 per dollar, up from Friday's close of 86.30/50. "There is the feelgood factor after the IMF head came and said things are on track," said Ignatius Chicha, treasurer at Citibank Kenya. International Monetary Fund managing director Christine said last week the Kenyan economy was on track to attain its growth potential. The comments, based on stabler economic fundamentals after inflation soared and the currency plunged in value in 2011, are expected to boost inflows into Kenyan assets like government securities, traders said. Kenya is preparing to market its debut Eurobond for a minimum of $1.5 billion later this month or in February. Proceeds from the bond, which will be used to refinance an existing loan and fund infrastructure projects, are expected to boost already healthy foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank. Traders said the bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday was not likely to have much impact on markets. Its monetary policy committee is expected to hold rates at 8.50 percent, with inflation on target at a little more than 7 percent and the exchange rate stable, they said. The dollar was under pressure on global markets following Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data, which strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for longer. In the Kenyan stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index lost 0.84 percent to close at 5017.20 points as investors took profits. The index has rallied more than 4 percent since Dec. 19, boosted by foreign investor appetite. "We expect it to maintain the 5,000-points support level in the short to medium term," said Silha Rasugu, a research analyst at Genghis Capital. Most firms are expected to report good earnings growth for last year, Rasugu said, adding that the only concern was around firms that have exposure to South Sudan where fighting has been going on for weeks. KCB Bank and Equity Bank are among Kenyan firms with operations in South Sudan although the full impact of the crisis on their earnings has not been quantified yet. In the debt market, bonds worth 2.19 billion shillings were traded, up from Friday's volume of 501 million shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Edmund Blair)