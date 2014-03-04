* Central bank leaves lending rate at 8.50 percent
* Benchmark share index drops by 0.6 percent
(Adds closing price, shares)
NAIROBI, March 4 The Kenyan shilling is
expected to hold its ground after the central bank left its key
lending rate unchanged at 8.50 percent on Tuesday
as expected, traders said.
Leading commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.35/45 at
the 1300 GMT market close, just before the rate announcement,
matching Monday's closing price.
"The market will be stable," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior
trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, adding that markets had already
priced in a decision to keep rates on hold.
A second trader said improved liquidity in the money market
might put some pressure on the shilling in coming sessions.
The local currency had drifted in a narrow range earlier in
Tuesday's session as market awaited the monetary policy
decision. The benchmark Central Bank Rate will remain at its
current level for the next two months.
"Interbank demand from big and mid-tier banks covering their
dollar shorts (short positions) just before the MPC decision
pushed the shilling to 86.45/55," Mehran said. "However then we
saw tea exporter dollar (inflows) which made the shilling
strengthen again."
The Nairobi Securities Exchange benchmark stock index
slipped 0.6 percent to close at 4,906.70 points, while the value
traded fell to $5.2 million from $5.5 million on Monday.
"There is really nothing to drive the market," said one
analyst at a local brokerage firm. He said banking shares were
on the back-foot after lenders failed to beat market forecasts,
despite many posting double-digit profit growth last year.
Diamond Trust Bank edged 0.4 percent lower to 234 shillings
a share after earlier reporting pretax profit growth of 20
percent in 2013.
"The bourse has been trending downwards. We've seen a lot of
exits from the market, mostly foreigners cashing in. Some of
it's because of the (U.S.) Federal Reserve's tapering," the
analyst said.
(Reporting by Richard Lough and George Obulutsa; Editing by
Catherine Evans)