* Stocks end lower, dragged down by Uchumi Supermarkets
* Shilling ends firmer, helped by NGO selling dollars
(Adds markets close, bonds, stocks)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, March 11 The Kenyan shilling
gained a little ground on Tuesday, helped by dollar sales by non
governmental organisations (NGOs), while stocks closed lower.
At 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
86.30/40 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of
86.40/50.
"It's slightly stronger. It's just improved flows amid
subdued corporate demand. Quite a few NGOs were in the market
(selling dollars)," Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at
Commercial Bank of Africa, said.
Traders had said the shilling was expected to get support
from inflows from tea exports and continuing liquidity mop-ups
by the central bank.
"Lack of demand (for dollars) at the moment is what is
supporting the shilling. Also I think we are seeing the
continuing efforts from central bank on mopping up, so these are
showing some positive side," Peter Mutuku, head of trading at
Bank of Africa, said.
"Predominantly it's more demand that has come down
considerably, and then we are going into the auction of the tea
guys, so we should see tea dollars probably filtering in from
the afternoon," he said.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on Tuesday stayed out of the
market after absorbing 4 billion shillings ($46.22 million) from
the money markets on Monday using term auction deposits at a
weighted average rate of 6.560 percent.
By mopping up liquidity, the bank makes it relatively more
costly to hold onto long dollar positions, which in turn helps
strengthen the shilling.
The weighted average interbank rate on the interbank market
dropped to 5.3051 percent on Monday from 5.3407 percent on
Friday.
"(The shilling) is reacting to the CBK mop-ups. If they
continue mopping up, we should see some strengthening," Julius
Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation, said.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index closed 27.73 points, or 0.56 percent, lower at
4,915.84 points.
Leading the index lower were shares in Uchumi Supermarkets
, which closed the session down 2.1 percent at 15.95
shillings a share.
The retailer posted a 19-percent drop in pretax profit in
its first half, to 106.9 million shillings, hit by a fall in
sales which it blamed on rising inflation and negative sentiment
after the militant attack at Nairobi's Westgate mall.
Stock analysts said they expected the stock to come under
more downward pressure.
"Going forward people are a bit sceptical because of the
pressures they are facing in terms of revenue. People would be
looking to enter at a lower price, if there are any strong
fundamentals that present themselves in the future," Maureen
Kirigua, research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank, said.
On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.99 billion
shillings were traded, up from 1.77 billion shillings on Monday.
(Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Louise Ireland)