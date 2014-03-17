* Equity trades ex-dividend, falls sharply
* Central bank mop-up shields shilling
(Adds markets close, stocks, bonds)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, March 17 Kenyan stocks closed lower on
Monday, dragged down by Equity Bank, while the shilling
was steady.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index shed 61.18 points, or 1.2 percent, to close at
4,922.65 points.
Equity Bank led the drop, shedding as much as 8.8
percent to touch 31.00 shillings per share, near a
one-and-a-half-month low, before closing the session at 31.75
shillings.
"Friday was the last day for them to pay a dividend of 1.5
shillings (a share). So it's just investors reacting to that,"
Francis Mwangi, research analyst at Standard Investment Bank,
said.
At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 86.45/55 to the dollar, a touch weaker than Friday's
close of 86.40/50.
High liquidity and demand for the U.S. currency by corporate
clients was placing pressure on the shilling, but its fall had
been contained by the central bank draining shillings from the
market, said Nahashon Mungai, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) mopped up 4.43 billion
shillings on Monday, using repurchase agreements at a weighted
average rate of 6.759 percent. It had sought to mop up 6 billion
shillings.
"The CBK has been trying to contain (the weakening) with
repos, that's why we have seen some stability. That's why we
have not seen the shilling weaken further," Bank of Africa
trader Robert Gatobu said.
The weighted average interbank lending rate fell to 4.9708
percent on Friday from 5.0438 percent a day before, reflecting
the high levels of liquidity. A falling overnight
lending rate makes it cheaper for banks to hold onto long dollar
positions.
Traders said the sale of a two-year Treasury bond worth 15
billion shillings, due to be auctioned on Wednesday, had
attracted foreign investors, and could offer some support.
"We anticipate the shilling to remain supported as foreign
inflows trickle in for the two-year T-bond and as corporates pay
up their tax obligations this week," Commercial Bank of Africa
said in its daily market report.
On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.23
billion shillings were traded, compared with 2.19 billion
shillings traded on Friday.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough and
Alison Williams)