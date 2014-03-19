* Co-operative Bank touches all-time high * Shilling steady, agriculture sector flows to help (Adds stocks, bonds, market close) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, March 19 Kenyan stocks closed higher on Wednesday, led by Co-operative Bank, which reached a record high after reporting a rise in full-year profit and proposing a bonus share issue. The shilling was steady and was expected to gain slightly on agriculture-sector dollar flows. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was up 8.06 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 4,936.80 points. Co-operative Bank had earlier posted a 9 percent rise in pretax profits and recommended a dividend of 0.50 shillings per share. It also proposed a bonus share issue of one new ordinary share for every six held. The bank's shares closed 6.02 percent higher, at 20.25 shillings a share, after surging 7.3 percent to a record 20.50 shillings. "The bonus of one share for every six, and a dividend of 50 cents, that was a key driver for Co-op Bank today," Augustine Misoka, stocks trader at Sterling Investment Bank, said. In the currency market, the shillings closed trade at 86.45/55 to the dollar, the same as Tuesday's close. Traders had said during the session they were watching for dollar inflows from tea growers, as well as any further mopping up of liquidity by the central bank, for direction. "We expect to see agricultural flows, tea, which (should) support the shilling," a senior trader at one commercial bank said. The Central Bank of Kenya said the market was square and that it was staying out of the repo market on Wednesday, the second consecutive session it has done so. When the bank soaks up liquidity, it becomes more expensive for banks to hold onto long dollar positions, which helps to strengthen the shilling. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 982.2 million shillings ($11.34 million) were traded, down from 1.3 billion shillings traded on Tuesday. At an oversubscribed primary sale, the weighted average yield on Kenya's two-year Treasury bond fell to 10.803 percent from 11.553 percent at the previous sale in December, the central bank said. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.6000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia, Larry King)