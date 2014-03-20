* Kenya Airways expected to return to profit
* Shilling steady, seen range-bound in days ahead
(Recasts with stocks, adds closing prices)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, March 20 Kenya's NSE-20 share index
edged up 0.1 percent to close at 4,940.97 points on
Thursday as investors bet on a return to profit by national
flag carrier Kenya Airways.
Equities analysts said investors were taking positions on
the airline as it approaches the end of its financial year. The
company, which is 26.73 percent owned by Air France-KLM
, posted a loss last year which it blamed on the euro
zone debt crisis and insecurity at home.
"There is expectation they should post a recovery," said
Eric Musau, research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. "The
numbers to March are expected to show a good improvement."
Kenya Airways, whose share price closed up 2.9 percent at
12.60 shillings, launches the country's first budget airline on
April 1, Jambojet, part of a growth strategy that includes new
routes in Africa and Asia and the rapid expansion of its
aircraft fleet.
Other stock market climbers on Thursday included
Co-operative Bank, which ended the session up 1.2
percent at 20.50 shillings per share. On Wednesday it reported a
9 percent rise in pretax profits and proposed a bonus share
issue.
Earlier in Thursday's session the bank's stock struck a
record high of 21.00 shillings.
In the currency market, the shilling was unmoved at 86.45/60
against the dollar and market players forecast it would continue
trading within a narrow band.
"We have seen very little activity from both the interbank
and corporate (clients), an indicator that demand and supply
could be well-matched," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at
Commercial Bank of Africa.
On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 885
million shillings were traded, down from 982.2 million shillings
traded a day earlier.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough and
Gareth Jones)