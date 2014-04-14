NAIROBI, April 14 Kenya's shilling was
little changed on Monday against the dollar, but traders
expected the currency to strengthen during the week as the
central bank mops up liquidity and companies sell dollars to pay
taxes.
Leading commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.60/70 at
0801 GMT, from 86.55/65 on Friday.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has frequently drained
liquidity over the past month after overnight borrowing rates
tumbled. The falling overnight rate made it cheaper for banks to
fund long dollar positions and put pressure on the shilling.
By removing excess liquidity from the market, the central
bank makes it more expensive to hold onto long dollar positions,
which in turn supports the shilling.
The central bank said on Monday that it intended to mop up
17 billion shillings ($196.08 million) in excess liquidity from
the money markets during the day.
Last week the bank mopped up a total of 32.2 billion
shillings.
"I expect the shilling to be slightly up this week on tax
payments by corporates, who will be selling dollars, as well as
the central bank's aggressive mopping up," said Sheikh Mehran,
senior trader at the Kenya Commercial Bank.
"I see the shilling trading at 86.45/55 by end of the week,"
he said.
KES= KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates
KESF= 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates
EURKES= KESX= KESX1=.......................Cross rates
KES=KE..................................Local contributors
CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
CBK03 CBK06 KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields
CBK04..................Central bank open market operations
CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions
KEIBR=, CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate
0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing
ECONAFRICA..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index
.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index
.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25
IndexSPEED GUIDES:
REUTERS KES/1 KE/DEBT MONEY KE/EQUITY
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Susan Fenton)