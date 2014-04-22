* Shilling touches three and a half month low
* Stocks edge lower, dragged by Mumias Sugar
(Adds market close, bonds and stocks)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, April 22 Kenya's shilling
weakened on Tuesday to strike a three and a half month low due
to dollar demand from manufacturers and energy firms, and
traders forecast it would fall further towards the end of the
month.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 87.05/15 against Thursday's close of 86.85/95.
During the session the shilling touched a low of 87.10/20, a
level it last hit on January 7, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"It's being driven by the trickling of the end of month
demand and interbank players," a senior trader at one commercial
bank said.
"I believe most players were sitting rather short on the
dollar, and were squaring their positions, which put the
shilling under pressure."
Andlip Nazir, senior trader at I&M bank, said importer
demand for the greenback would build up towards the end of the
month.
"We expect the dollar to gain against the shilling in the
days ahead. There will be pressure."
Traders said the shilling could get some relief if the
central bank came to the market to mop up shilling liquidity.
The central bank on Tuesday took out 11.3 billion shillings
in excess liquidity using repurchase agreements. It had sought
to drain 15 billion shillings.
Market participants expected the shilling, which has lost
0.63 percent against the dollar in 2014, to trade in the
86.80-87.30 range in coming days.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
Share Index fell 0.34 percent to close at 4,904.58
points
Among the main losers was Mumias Sugar, which
closed down 1.6 percent at 3.10 shillings a share.
Early this month, the company said it had suspended its
chief executive officer and its commercial director while it
investigates the firm's sales and distribution deals.
"Mumias, probably because the fundamentals of the company
are not looking strong. We have not heard of any turnaround
strategies in terms of management. So until then it can just be
people speculating," Maureen Kirigua, research analyst at
Sterling Investment Bank, said.
On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.75
billion shillings, compared with 1.91 billion shillings traded
on Thursday.
