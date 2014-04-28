NAIROBI, April 28 The Kenyan shilling was
steady on Monday and traders said they expected it to ease in
the next few days due to end-of-month demand for dollars from
importers.
By 0756 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
86.85/95 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of
86.80/90.
Traders said they expected the shilling to come under some
pressure when importers from sectors including manufacturing and
energy buy dollars to meet their end-of-month obligations.
"Demand is expected at the end-month, so it is expected we
will see a bit of weakening," Kenya Commercial Bank senior
trader Sheikh Mehran said.
Traders said they expected the shilling, which has lost 0.1
percent against the dollar so far this year, to trade between
86.80 and 87.20 this week.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Louise Ireland)