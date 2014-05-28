* Pressure seen from importer dollar demand * Shares edge lower on profit-taking (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, May 28 Kenya's shilling held steady on Wednesday but it was still under pressure from dollar demand driven by telecoms and energy sector importers, while stocks dipped. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.80/90 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 87.85/95. Nahashon Mungai, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, said the telecom and energy firms were buying dollars to meet their end-month obligations to their suppliers abroad. "We are not getting as much inflows from the tea sector as we're typically used to. That used to be a buffer. So the lack of those flows means there is nothing to balance this sort of demand," Mungai said. The shilling has been on the back foot this year, hurt by lower than expected dollar inflows into the tourism and tea sectors. More recently, a spate of bombings has added to worries that if a slump in tourism continues and deepens it could shave a percentage point or more off growth. The central bank has shored up the shilling this year with frequent liquidity mop-ups. It acted more aggressively on Friday when it sold an undisclosed amount of dollars, and traders said on Tuesday there was talk in the market that it had sold more. A senior trader at one commercial bank said there was a possibility of the shilling gaining ground once the monthly importer dollar demand was filled. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index fell slightly by 3.07 points to at 4,885.29 points. Among the companies whose share prices went down was telecom operator Safaricom, down 0.4 percent to end at 12.95 shillings. "I guess it's just a situation of profit-taking. There's nothing really fundamental," Linet Muriungi, research analyst at Kestrel Capital, said. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.61 billion shillings were traded, compared with Tuesday's 2.72 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Toby Chopra)