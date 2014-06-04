NAIROBI, June 4 Kenya's shilling
strengthened modestly on Wednesday, boosted by central bank
intervention to support the currency.
By 0942 GMT, the shilling was trading at 87.40/50 to the
dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 87.50/70. The currency
has lost about 1.7 percent of its value since the start of the
year. It fell to around 88 to the dollar last month.
The Central Bank of Kenya has been regularly mopping up
shilling liquidity in recent weeks, mainly through issuing
repurchase agreements.
It has also offered dollars, with the Business Daily
newspaper saying it had sold $73 million when the shilling
weakened steeply on May 23.
The Business Daily figure could not be confirmed, but
traders say the bank has been selling an unspecified quantity of
dollars in the past two weeks.
"It shows their determination to continue intervening," said
Joshua Anene of Commercial Bank of Africa. "That's the most
important thing."
A series of bombings blamed on Somali-linked Islamists in
the capital Nairobi and along the coast has rattled investors
who worry about the damage to the tourism indusry, a major
source of hard currency. Many hotels say bookings have fallen.
The central bank sought to mop up 10 billion shillings of
excess liquidity on Wednesday, after saying it wanted to mop up
15 billion shillings on Tuesday.
"This is just a short term (boost)," Anene said of the
latest firming of the currency. "Mid-term the shilling should
weaken or should start weakening."
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing
by Toby Chopra)