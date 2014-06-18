* Shilling seen boosted by Eurobond sale * Stocks close higher, lifted by Kenya Airways, Equity Bank (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa NAIROBI, June 18 The Kenyan shilling was little changed Wednesday, and traders said the band it was likely to trade in had widened after Kenya's successful Eurobond debut. Stocks closed higher. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.50/70, compared with Tuesday's close of close of 87.55/65, after touching a high of 87.40/60 during the session. "It is more reaction to the positive news on the Eurobond," said a senior trader with a commercial bank. The country's maiden sovereign bond was heavily oversubscribed. "We would most likely be much stronger if it wasn't for the security concerns, which definitely will have a very negative impact on tourism.," he said. Militants carried out two attacks on the coast earlier this week and killed 65 people, the latest in a spate of gun and bomb assaults that have hurt the vital tourism sector. The trader said the shilling could face dollar resistance at 87.25, effectively widening its likely trading band over the next few days to 87.25-88.00 from the previous range of 87.50-88.00. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share was up 26.27 points, or 0.55 percent higher, at 4,790.83 points. Equity Bank, which plans to launch a mobile telecoms service in July to take advantage of the fast-growing cell-phone-based financial-services market, was up 2.3 percent to end at 44.25 shillings a share. "They are having a conference call tomorrow to discuss the mobile financial services strategy with foreign investors," said Ian Gachichio, a research analyst at Kestrel Capital. That call may have "stimulated foreign investors to look at it more closely today. They are the ones who have driven up the stock today." Also closing higher was Kenya Airways, which was up 8 percent to end at 12.20 shillings a share. The airline will soon announce its earnings for the full year ending in March. Analysts say investors are confident the results improved from last year, when it lost 10.83 billion shillings. "They are about to release their results soon, so that could probably be likely the reason. Someone is buying in anticipation of favourable earnings," Gachichio said. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 13 million shillings were traded, compared with 1.12 billion shillings a day before. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Larry King)