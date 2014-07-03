* Stocks end lower on after recent rally * Forex traders eye political demonstrations (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, July 3 The Kenyan shilling eased a touch on Thursday due to a slight increase in dollar demand amid higher liquidity in the money markets. Stocks ended the day lower. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.85/95 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 87.80/90. "There's some demand (for dollars) coming in," said a senior trader at a commercial bank. Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in a range between 87.20-88.15 over the coming week. The shilling has lost 1.25 percent versus the dollar so far this year. The currency's direction could be influenced by the outcome of planned political rallies over the next few days by the opposition CORD coalition. Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa said the markets had already priced in the political noise but that could change if things got out of hand. "If sudden pronouncements are made or we have riots or any sort of violence, that obviously could impact the currency negatively," he said. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was down 38.30 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at 4,884.69 points. Telecoms firm Safaricom lost 1.5 percent to close at 12.75 shillings a share, while Equity Bank ended the session 2.1 percent lower at 46.25 shillings. Kenya Commercial Bank was down 0.96 percent lower at 51.50 shillings while British American closed 2.4 percent lower at 20.50 shillings. "Generally it's some profit-taking as we saw the rally for the last two days," Virginia Wairimu, research analyst at Suntra Investment Bank, said. On the secondary market, government bonds worth 809.4 million shillings were traded, compared with 514 million shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)