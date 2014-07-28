(Adds markets close, stocks) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, July 28 The Kenyan shilling closed steady on Monday and traders said they expected it to strengthen due to tight liquidity in the money markets, while stocks nudged lower. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.70/80 to the dollar, compared with Friday's closing rate of 87.65/75. Traders said the shilling was expected to strengthen due to tight liquidity in the money markets. Dwindling liquidity pushed the weighted average interbank lending rate to 8.1248 percent on Friday from 7.8308 percent a day before, on volumes of 23 billion shillings ($262.41 million). Nahashon Mungai, trader at KCB Bank Group, said commercial banks had used the central bank's discount window on Friday - another indication of the tightening liquidity. The banks borrowed about 3.8 billion shillings even though the central bank's borrowing rate is 14.50 percent rate, Mungai added. "Liquidity is rather tight. I would say the liquidity situation is pretty dire, so I expect the shilling to be well-supported in the coming days," he said. Earlier, Commercial Bank of Africa trader John Njenga said there was some demand, mainly from oil firms and manufacturers but that, barring any unforeseen events,the shilling was likely to stay in its recent tight range of 87.50-88.00. Worries over frequent gun and grenade attacks blamed on Islamist militants have limited the shilling's gains this year, while the central bank has signalled it will not let it fall past 88.00 by pumping in dollars whenever it nears that level. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was down 15.22 points, or 0.3 percent, closing at 4,863.87 points. Telecoms firm Safaricom helped lead the index lower, ending the session down 1.6 percent on profit-taking. "For Safaricom ... it's a trend that started picking up sometime last week. It's more of investors cashing in on capital gains ... (there's) nothing specific in it," said Agnes Achieng, research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. Government bonds valued at 1.04 billion shillings were traded in the secondary market, compared with 2.79 billion shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.6500 Kenyan Shillings) (Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Catherine Evans)