NAIROBI Aug 13 The Kenyan shilling
weakened on Wednesday due to rising dollar demand by energy
companies, manufacturers and banks covering their short-dollar
positions while inflows were scant.
At 0811 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
88.05/88.15 to the dollar, recovering from an intra-day low of
88.10/88.20. The shilling had closed at 87.95/88.05 on Tuesday.
"There has been weakness in the shilling due to corporate
demand and short-covering by banks, which forced it to break the
88 level," Nahashon Mungai, trader at KCB Bank Group, said.
Traders said easing liquidity and the low level of dollar
inflows into the market were also putting pressure on the
currency of east Africa's biggest economy.
The shilling has weakened since Friday, when banks started
buying the greenback after signs that a domestic funding crunch
was easing. Overnight interbank borrowing rates had risen over
the past two weeks, when the government delayed releasing funds
to departments and local authorities.
The central bank injected funds into the market from Tuesday
to Thursday last week to alleviate the crunch. .
A trader at the Commercial Bank of Africa forecast the
shilling would tend to ease in coming days and trade in a range
between 87.80 and 88.30 against the dollar.
