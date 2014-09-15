NAIROBI, Sept 15 The Kenyan shilling weakened marginally on Monday under pressure from importer dollar demand and lower inflows from tourism and tea exports, and was seen losing further ground. At 0855 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 88.85/95 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 88.80/90. "There has been some dollar demand from corporates, especially the telecommunications sector and inter-bank as well, while inflows have been low," said Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank. "If demand continues like this, and we have low inflows we will breach 89 to the dollar soon." Traders said there was little dollar inflow from the tea and tourism sectors - leading foreign exchange earners - to meet increased demand from importers. The shilling could still weaken barring any action by the central bank, traders said. The central bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity since last year. On Friday, the bank drained excess liquidity for the seventh trading session in a row. The action supports the shilling by making it more costly to hold dollars. Traders said the mopping up action by the central bank was unlikely to prevent the shilling falling further. Some traders said the central bank may resort to selling dollars to prop up the shilling. Others said the bank would only sell dollars if the shilling's fall was caused by speculative trade rather than fundamentals, arguing that the local currency was on the back foot owing to low dollar inflows against rising dollar buying. In late August, the central bank sold dollars into the market after the shilling hit 88.80/90, which at the time was its lowest level since December 2011. Traders said they forecast the shilling, which has lost about 2.5 percent against the dollar so far this year, to trade in the 88.60 to 89.10 range this week. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by James Macharia; editing by Susan Thomas)