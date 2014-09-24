* Main share index drops on profit-taking * Shilling firms, eye on central bank (Sk-edit(Adds closing rate, stocks, bonds)) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Sept 24 Kenya's shilling edged up against the dollar on Wednesday, while the main share index closed lower as investors booked gains from a near five-week rally. The main NSE-20 Share Index was down 54.65 points, or 1 percent, to close at 5,322.65 points. Equity Bank ended the session 7.6 percent lower at 54.50 shillings and KCB Group slipped 2.5 percent to close at 57.50 shillings. Centum Investment fell 8.3 percent to close at 71.50 shillings a share. Agnes Achieng, a research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank, attributed the falls to profit-taking by investors. Shares have rallied for the better part of the last five weeks, and the bulls gained momentum in Monday's session, when the index rose by 1.86 percent to close at 5,406.39 points, a six-year high, following on from Friday's gains of 1.6 percent. Lower short-term interest rates in the debt market have caused investors to shift into stocks. A surge in the price of shares in Nairobi Securities Exchange, the operator of Kenya's stock market, after listing earlier this month pulled in local investors keen on benefiting from the rally. In the foreign exchange market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 89.05/15 at the 1300 GMT close of trade, compared with Tuesday's close of 89.15/25. Traders attributed the move to dollar inflows from tea exporters and some trimming of long dollar positions by banks. Tea exports are one of Kenya's major hard currency earners, although traders say the market has generally been short of dollars because of a downturn in the vital tourism industry after a series of bomb and gun attacks. Despite the modest climb, the currency remained close to three-year lows and not far from the psychologically key level of 89.50, where the central bank seems to have drawn a line. Martin Runo, a senior trader at Chase Bank, said the central bank could intervene again if the shilling dipped towards the 89.50 mark, after it sold dollars on Thursday and Friday when the currency slid to that level. In the debt market, government bonds valued at 578.3 million shillings were traded, down from 1.07 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Additional reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by Duncan Miriri)