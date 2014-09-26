NAIROBI, Sept 26 Kenya's shilling was
steady on Friday in subdued trading, after gradually weakening
this week toward a level where the central bank sold dollars to
offer support last week.
Demand for dollars by the energy and telecoms sectors to
meet their end-month obligations had eased slightly, with the
companies reluctant to take long dollar positions on the last
day of the week and near the close of the quarter.
By 0810, the shilling was trading at 89.10/89.30 to the
greenback, little changed from Thursday's close of 89.15/89.25.
"There is not much going on," said Chris Muiga, a senior
trader at National Bank of Kenya. "Today will be a slow day."
The shilling has closed in on 89.50 where the central bank
sold dollars to offer support last week. But traders said the
central bank was unlikely to step for now as long as weakness
appeared to reflect a need for dollars rather than speculation.
"They probably are not coming in because they figure there
is genuine demand for the dollar right now, so if they intervene
they will just be depleting their reserves for nothing," said
one trader at a commercial bank, who asked not be named when
talking about central bank policy.
"From Wednesday next week, ... if they see that the shilling
is still weakening then it will be a sign the speculators have
come in and probably that is when they will intervene," he said.
It was not clear if the central bank plans to sell dollars
again or what level might trigger action. It has previously said
it had the reserves needed to deal with shocks to the economy.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia)