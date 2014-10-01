* Shilling steady, still seen under pressure * Stocks up slightly, trade mixed (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Oct 1 The Kenyan shilling was steady on Wednesday with demand for dollars being matched by flows from tea exporters, while stocks closed a fraction higher. At 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 89.25/45 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 89.30/40. Traders said there were some dollar inflows from tea exporters and non-governmental organisations, which countered the demand for the U.S. currency. However, the shilling was expected to stay under pressure due to persisting importer demand for dollars, while the trickle of dollar inflows was expected to dry up. Traders said they forecast the shilling to trade at 89.00 to 89.50 to the dollar in coming days. Traders have said the expectation that the central bank would sell dollars when the shilling nears 89.50 had so far kept it from weakening beyond that level. "The last time we touched that level, we saw the central bank come in. We don't know if they would do the same, so that is giving it some support at the moment. And so we would have to breach that for us to see further weakness," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The bank most recently was in the market to sell dollars on Sept. 19, and has said in the past it only entered the market to sell dollars to smooth out any volatility. The central bank said it was in the money market on Wednesday seeking to mop up 6 billion shillings in excess liquidity. The bank often soaks up excess shilling liquidity, an action that partly supports the currency by making it more expensive to hold dollars. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index inched 11.93 points or 0.2 percent higher to close at 5,267.54 points. Gains by the market's index heavyweights were offset by other equally heavily-traded stocks, with beer-maker East African Breweries (EABL) and lender Equity Bank rising and falling respectively. EABL rose 1.1 percent to 279 shillings, while Equity fell 1.9 percent to 50.50 shillings. "The index didn't go up by that much... it's been a mixed day," said Eric Musau, research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 4.31 billion shillings ($48.15 million) were trader compared with 4.34 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (1 US dollar = 89.3000 Kenyan shilling) (Editing by James Macharia and Robin Pomeroy)