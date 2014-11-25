NAIROBI, Nov 25 Kenya's shilling fell to
near three-year lows on Tuesday, weakened by dollar demand from
companies, but its retreat was limited by speculation the
central bank might intervene to prop up the currency.
Traders said the shilling still had a weakening bias after
retreating on Monday after Islamist militants ambushed a bus and
killed 28 people near the Somali border at the weekend.
At 0700 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at
90.20/90.30 against the dollar, weaker than Monday's closing
level of 90.05/25. Earlier this month the shilling weakened to
90.25/35, its lowest level since November 2011.
"There is dollar buying from businesses that want to pay for
their orders before closing by mid-December, in addition to the
jitters that affected the shilling after the attack over the
weekend," Martin Runo, a senior trader at Chase Bank, said.
"We are seeing importers, manufacturers, the oil and
telecommunication sectors buying dollars, but people are trading
cautiously. No one wants to go past the 90.40-level because we
have seen central bank selling around those levels," he added.
The central bank sold dollars on Thursday and Friday last
week to prop up the shilling, on both occasions offering dollars
when the local currency was around the 90.30-level.
The shilling has weakened by 4.64 percent against the dollar
so far this year, under pressure due to a slump in revenues from
tourism, a major hard currency earner that has been affected by
a spate of militant attacks in East Africa's biggest economy.
...........................Shilling spot
rates
.....................Shilling forward
rates
.......................Cross
rates
..................................Local
contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya
Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor
pages
...............Treasury bill
yields
..................Central bank open market
operations
.........................Horizontal repo
transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending
rate
.............................Kenya Bond
pricing
..................Real time Africa economic
data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic
news
.................................NSE-20 Share
Index
.................................NSE All Share
Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15
Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25
Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Reporting by James Macharia)