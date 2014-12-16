(Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds)
NAIROBI Dec 16 Kenya's shilling
strengthened slightly on Tuesday on remittances from Kenyans
abroad and a mop-up of excess liquidity by the central bank,
while stocks fell.
The shilling closed at 90.55/65 to the dollar, compared with
90.60/70 at Monday's close.
Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of
Africa said there were improved dollar inflows coming in from
Kenyans' overseas in the run up to the Christmas break.
Money sent home by Kenyans living abroad - or remittances -
is one of the country's main sources of foreign exchange.
Kenya received remittances worth $1.06 billion in the first
nine months of this year, compared with $951 million in the same
period in 2013, according to central bank data.
Kenya's central bank on Tuesday said it mopped up 7.45
billion shillings ($82.27 million), having sought to take out 10
billion shillings in excess liquidity from the money market.
By absorbing excess liquidity, the bank makes it relatively
more expensive to hold long dollar positions, which lends
support to the shilling.
"The shilling should start gaining as we see dollar demand
subsiding against dollar inflows from abroad. I expect the
shilling to be around 90.50 by Friday," said Martin Runo, senior
trader at Chase Bank.
The shilling has hovered in recent weeks around three-year
lows, due in part to dollar demand from importers and falling
tourist numbers - another key source of hard currency inflows
for east Africa's biggest economy - following a number of
Islamist attacks in the country.
The shilling has lost 5 percent against the dollar this
year.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index inched 0.3 percent or 15.37 points lower to close
at 5,106.67 points.
Government bonds valued at 1.1 billion shillings were traded
on the secondary market, up from 241.25 million shillings on
Monday.
(Editing by James Macharia)