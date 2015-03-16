(Updates with closing rate, shares) NAIROBI, March 16 Kenya's central bank sold dollars to banks on Monday to prop up the shilling after the currency weakened to a new three-year low beyond a psychologically important level, hurt by demand for the greenback from the energy sector. The benchmark stock index edged lower. Following the sale of an unspecified amount of dollars by the central bank, the shilling recovered some of its losses to close at 92.05/15 from an intraday low of 92.32/42, below the key 92 level and its lowest point since Nov. 2011. The local currency had closed at 91.75/85 on Friday. A trader at one Nairobi-based commercial bank said dollar demand from the energy sector forced the shilling through the 92 level in early trade. After crossing the key level, other dollar buyers emerged, sparking panic buying of the U.S currency. "We attribute (the sharp weakening) to some panic buying," said the trader. Other regional currencies have lost ground to the dollar in recent weeks due to the strength of the dollar, which has rallied against most major global currencies on expectation the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike rates faster than expected. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index edged down 0.15 percent to close at 5,342.17 points. Shares surged to a seven year high last month before giving way to shallow bouts of profit-taking. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.4 billion shillings ($15.19 million) were traded, up from a volume of 909 million shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 92.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)