NAIROBI, March 18 Kenya's shilling was steady at near 3-year lows in early trade on Wednesday, with low dollar demand and cautious trade by dealers wary of a possible central bank intervention supporting the local currency. The shilling was trading at 92.05/15 against the dollar at 0720 GMT, unchanged from Tuesday's close. The central bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars on Monday when the shilling hit its lowest level since Nov. 2011. "It's dead quiet market this morning," Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank said. "Central Bank of Kenya has done a fantastic job of controlling volatility." The shilling, along with other regional currencies, have been pressured in recent weeks due to a globally strong dollar, which has surged on expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates faster than expected. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)